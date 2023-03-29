Fansided
"By TKO in the 7th..." - A Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Special

Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (via LSU)
Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (via LSU) / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
Round 7, Pick 244

With their 9th and final pick (7.244) in the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select…

Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas (via Georgia)

Yes, I’ve already added Cedric Tillman AND Trey Palmer to the fold, but even without the potential trades of Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos have multiple depth contracts expiring within the next two years. The Pseudo-Broncos were tempted by a few other diamonds in the rough, but ultimately this was an opportunity that couldn’t be resisted in terms of improving depth and adding top-tier speed (of the 4.37/40 variety)  to the room.

Sean Payton will certainly find something creative to do with his new-found Mach 4 Receiver Room.

Available Players in Consideration:

  • Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
  • Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
  • Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

Priority Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) Targets

It's been a long-standing tradition for the Denver Broncos to find and field an Undrafted Free Agent. Here are just a few potential gems who remained available when the clock on this fictitious draft hit triple zeros:

Player

Position

School

Jaxson Kirkland

OL

Washington

Quindell Johnson

S

Memphis

Jordan McFadden

OL

Clemson

Payne Durham

TE

Purdue

Noah Gindorff

TE

North Dakota State

Ben VanSumeren

LB

Michigan State

Kadeem Telfort

OT

UAB

Joey Fisher

OT

Shepherd

Tanner McCalister

S

Ohio State

Brett Neilon

C

USC

Anthony Bradford

G

LSU

Ochaun Mathis

EDGE

Nebraska

Trey Dean III

S

Florida

Jake Andrews

C

Troy

Jalen Graham

LB/S

Purdue

Anthony Johnson

CB

Virginia

That’s all she (or ‘he’ in this case) wrote, Broncos Country! Love it? Hate it? Let the discussion and evisceration BEGIN!

