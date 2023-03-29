"By TKO in the 7th..." - A Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Special
Round 7, Pick 244
With their 9th and final pick (7.244) in the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select…
Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas (via Georgia)
Yes, I’ve already added Cedric Tillman AND Trey Palmer to the fold, but even without the potential trades of Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos have multiple depth contracts expiring within the next two years. The Pseudo-Broncos were tempted by a few other diamonds in the rough, but ultimately this was an opportunity that couldn’t be resisted in terms of improving depth and adding top-tier speed (of the 4.37/40 variety) to the room.
Sean Payton will certainly find something creative to do with his new-found Mach 4 Receiver Room.
Available Players in Consideration:
- Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
- Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
- Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington
Priority Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) Targets
It's been a long-standing tradition for the Denver Broncos to find and field an Undrafted Free Agent. Here are just a few potential gems who remained available when the clock on this fictitious draft hit triple zeros:
Player
Position
School
Jaxson Kirkland
OL
Washington
Quindell Johnson
S
Memphis
Jordan McFadden
OL
Clemson
Payne Durham
TE
Purdue
Noah Gindorff
TE
North Dakota State
Ben VanSumeren
LB
Michigan State
Kadeem Telfort
OT
UAB
Joey Fisher
OT
Shepherd
Tanner McCalister
S
Ohio State
Brett Neilon
C
USC
Anthony Bradford
G
LSU
Ochaun Mathis
EDGE
Nebraska
Trey Dean III
S
Florida
Jake Andrews
C
Troy
Jalen Graham
LB/S
Purdue
Anthony Johnson
CB
Virginia
That’s all she (or ‘he’ in this case) wrote, Broncos Country! Love it? Hate it? Let the discussion and evisceration BEGIN!