"By TKO in the 7th..." - A Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Special
**TRADE**
Round 6, Pick 183
DEN sends 5.169 to DET; DET sends 6.183, and 6.198 to DEN
With the 183rd pick in the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select:
Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
While there's still good value at many positions at this point in the draft, there's just something about Sean Payton selecting an undersized QB with a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder. In R3? Maybe not. But in the sixth round? My money's on Payton to develop him if anyone can. This has ‘Sean Payton Movie Sequel’ written all over it… Perhaps Kevin James would be open to a reprisal of the role?
Available Players in Consideration:
- Ryan Hayes, OL, Michigan
- Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
- Jay Ward, DB, LSU
Round 6, Pick 198
With the 198th pick of the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select:
Ryan Hayes, OL, Michigan
With depth concerns all along the Broncos' offensive line, Hayes provides the potential for versatility to swing between guard and tackle, offering outstanding value at this point in the draft. Hayes has had extensive experience playing against top-notch competition throughout his collegiate career and should see time fairly quickly as a rotational lineman with the upside to start in a pinch. Somewhere, Russell Wilson is smiling... Or at least that's how I imagine viewing it in my mental Instagram…
Available Players in Consideration:
- Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas
- Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
- Payne Durham, TE, Purdue