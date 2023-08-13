Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction after preseason opener
- Notable veterans in secondary let go?
- How many WRs will make it?
- More free agents on the way?
The Denver Broncos have certainly left some breadcrumbs for us to follow as it relates to how they might end up building their 53-man roster when it comes time for the start of the 2023 regular season. After the team's first preseason game against Arizona, we can certainly roll with some hot takes and make roster determinations and projections for every position group.
Although nothing is set in stone at this point, you have to think the team has a decent idea of which players will ultimately make this team, at least for the most part. We're going to do our best to project which 53 the Broncos will keep as of right now, and which players could end up being surprising (or maybe not so surprising) cuts.
Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions, post-Cardinals loss
Quarterback: 3 (3/53)
Russell Wilson
Jarrett Stidham
Ben DiNucci
I'm not sure the Broncos are going to cut DiNucci with how highly the team thinks of him. He did some nice things in the game against the Cardinals, and we should see more extensive snaps from him throughout the rest of the preseason. At this point, Jarrett Stidham probably should be watching his back. A number of people have told me that Stidham has not had a great camp and that DiNucci seems to routinely outplay him in practices.
Take that for what it's worth at this point, but it's something to keep on the radar.
Specialists: 3, (6/53)
Some kicker
Riley Dixon (P)
Mitchell Fraboni (LS)
The Broncos' current kicker competition is between Elliott Fry and Brett Maher. The two kickers sort of embarrassed the fan base on Friday night when they each missed their first two attempts before Fry nailed a 55-yard kick just before halftime. Maher rebounded by making an extra point, but then had his next kick blocked.
It wasn't a good showing for the kickers, but for those clamoring to have Brandon McManus back, let's be reminded of the fact that he missed three kicks inside of 40 yards last year along with two missed extra points. Not to mention, his accuracy from 50-plus has been spotty in recent years. The Broncos needed a new kicker, but they probably should have set themselves up better to find one in free agency or the NFL Draft.
Now, they are going to have to scour the waiver wire and hope kickers become available. I don't know if the team's kicker is currently on the roster.