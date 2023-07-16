Top 15 greatest draft picks in Denver Broncos history
- The best defensive player in franchise history?
- Hall of Fame running backs
- Super Bowl Champions
Throughout the course of the team's history, there haven't been many other NFL teams that can boast the type of success the Denver Broncos have had in the NFL Draft. That has obviously translated into the Broncos being one of the best teams in the NFL over the last 40 years. Despite the team's struggles from 2017-present, the Broncos are still one of the NFL's best teams (5th-best winning percentage) since 1983, when John Elway came to the Mile High City.
To have that kind of winning percentage requires making a lot of good decisions in the offseason, and specifically in the NFL Draft. But which players are the best Denver Broncos draft picks of all-time?
Let's look at the top 15.
Top 15 best draft picks in the history of the Denver Broncos
Honorable mention: Pat Surtain II, CB (1st round, 2021)
Although Pat Surtain II still has quite a long way to go in his NFL career, he's quickly ascended into one of the best cornerbacks in football and it looks like he's not going anywhere anytime soon. Surtain was an All-Pro in just his second NFL season, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl as well and being recognized by many media outlets as either the first or second-best cornerback in the game.
Surtain was a first-round pick out of Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft and you just rarely see guys of his. caliber falling anywhere near the 10th overall pick. Cornerbacks are highly coveted in the NFL today and Surtain was somehow not even the first corner off the board in his own class (Jaycee Horn, Panthers). Now he looks like he's going to be a superstar for many years to come.