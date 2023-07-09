Top 13 most famous celebrities who are huge fans of the Denver Broncos
Despite the team's current dry spell, the Denver Broncos still have many notable celebrity fans that cheer for the team or have rooted for them in the past.
It's been a rough handful of years for the Denver Broncos and their fan base, which includes (or has included) a number of prominent celebrities through the years. Over the last 13 or so years, the Denver Broncos have attracted a lot of "bandwagon" fans thanks to the team's acquisitions of quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning. The Broncos became a household name after the addition of Manning and, when the team is winning, of course they're going to have way more prominent celebrities closely following the team.
Whether they are die-hard fans or they have been fans in the past, there are plenty of notable celebrities who claim (or have claimed) the Denver Broncos as their favorite team. Or maybe they cheered the team on because of specific players.
Whatever their reasoning, let's take a look at the 13 most famous celebrities to claim Denver Broncos fandom (for however long).
13 most famous Denver Broncos fans in pop culture and sports
Honorable mention: Sir Ian McKellan (actor, Lord of the Rings)
We have visual evidence of Gandalf wearing a Denver Broncos jersey. Do you really think I'm not going to claim him as a member of Broncos Country?
Heck, even Sir Patrick Stewart is representing a current Denver Bronco in this photo...