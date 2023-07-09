Denver Broncos three trade ideas with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Could the Denver Broncos make a deal or two with the AFC North heavyweight?
Both the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers have been pegged as teams who can break out in the 2023 NFL season. Could the teams get together and make a deal or two to help those predictions? Personally, I'm low on the Steelers. I'm not a fan of Kenny Pickett and think he can peak at a Kirk Cousins type of QB who needs a lot around him to win.
However, many across the national NFL landscape have mentioned the Steelers as a team that can take a step forward in 2023. They did go 9-8 in 2022 but missed the playoffs. The Steelers haven't had a losing record in years but have also not been a threat in the playoffs for what feels like a decade now.
Under Mike Tomlin, they've been able to be just relevant enough year after year, but have little playoff success lately to show for it. Could the Broncos and Steelers make a couple of deals before week one begins? Or even during the season?
Denver Broncos three trade ideas with the Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Denver Broncos trade for OLB Markus Golden
This trade might make no sense considering the Pittsburgh Steelers did sign Golden this offseason and seem to view him very highly as a backup, but what if the Denver Broncos called up Pittsburgh and made a legitimate offer to acquire Golden? A few of us on this website did mention Golden as a potential signing for the team since he's played with Vance Joseph before.
In fact, as an Arizona Cardinal in 2021, Markus Golden had 11 sacks and 19 QB hits in 16 games playing for Joseph. In total, Golden and Joseph overlapped in Arizona for 42 games, and in those 42 games, Golden accumulated 16.5 sacks. Over a 17-game season, that's 6.6 sacks per season, which would be some very welcome production in Denver.
With Baron Browning likely missing regular-season contests, Markus Golden could be a logical piece to boost the pass rush, but again, I don't think we'd see a trade considering he signed with the Steelers this offseason, but what if the Broncos do make a genuine offer?