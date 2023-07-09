Denver Broncos 3 trade ideas with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023
A team with a very deep roster that may have some players to spare is the Dallas Cowboys. Could the Denver Broncos strike a trade or two with the talented team? Dallas might have the best overall roster in the NFC, and if all goes well, they should make it past the Divisional Round, something they haven't done in decades.
Both the Cowboys and Broncos are in win-now mode, and I would not be surprised if both teams have another move or two up their sleeves. Both franchises have proven to be aggressive when needed. The Cowboys added two very good players via trade this offseason in Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks.
They also were aggressive in free agency in retaining their in-house players. Jerry Jones is obsessed with trying to win, and even if you don't think highly of him, you must admit that. Mike McCarthy is also a Super Bowl winning head coach, so it's not like this team doesn't have the coaching necessary to win.
Could the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys strike a trade this offseason?
1. Denver Broncos trade for CB Jourdan Lewis
Jourdan Lewis is still healing up from a foot injury he suffered in the 2022 season which was cut short. Reports indicate that he could be seen as a cap casualty as well because of that and the emergence of other young cornerbacks on the roster.
Well, if Denver and the Cowboys could do a little pick swap, trading for a veteran CB like Lewis would make a ton of sense. Lewis can do a bit of everything at the position. He'll turn 28 years old in August, and since his career began in 2017, he's amassed eight interceptions, 31 passes defended, six fumble recoveries, 8.5 sacks, 263 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight QB hits.
He'd be some nice insurance for a team that has two very young CBs in Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis. Plus, if Denver were to lose one of their two best CBs because of injury in Patrick Surtain II or K'Waun Williams, will the young guys be able to step up? Trading for someone like Jourdan Lewis might make sense.