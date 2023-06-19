Denver Broncos: 3 burning questions left heading into 2023 season
The Denver Broncos have been the most active team this offseason in trying to improve their roster, but they still have a few burning questions left to answer. Even the deepest, most talented teams in the NFL still have burning questions left that eventually get answered when the season starts.
Between the coaching changes and roster improvement, the Denver Broncos are now one of the most complete teams in the entire NFL. That doesn't mean that they aren't without some question marks, though. No team is perfect and just because the Broncos were active in free agency, it doesn't mean that they'll have success when the new season begins.
Let's look at three burning questions that remain with the team.
Denver Broncos: Three burning questions left heading into the 2023 season
1. Will the pass rush show up?
The Denver Broncos were one of the worst teams in the NFL last year in generating pressure, and my thought was that the team was going to invest more in this unit this offseason. They did sign Frank Clark, but that seemed to be because of Baron Browning needing a knee procedure.
Browning may not be ready for week one, either. Randy Gregory is healthy, but he's never been able to consistently stay on the field. The defensive line looks like a great unit that could generate pressure. Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Frank Clark is as good a trio as any in the NFL.
Can Gregory stay on the field? If Browning isn't ready for week one, will Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Chris Allen step up? If the latter three can take a step forward, this could be a deadly unit, but there are more questions than answers here.
2. Can the wide receivers live up to their talent on paper?
Will we finally see a healthy wide receiving core? In the 2020 season, Courtland Sutton tore his ACL. In the 2021 season, Jerry Jeudy had a bad ankle injury and missed significant time. In 2022, Tim Patrick tore his ACL. This trio has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL, but now in their fourth season together, they'll finally get a chance to play as a unit.
Furthermore, will the additions of Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway prove to be smart signings? What about KJ Hamler? Will he even make the team? What I do like about this unit is all the talent they have on paper, and if they can stay mostly healthy, this will be the best unit in football.
That's the problem, though. Can they at least put one healthy year together?
3. The third-degree burn-question: Can Russell Wilson return to his old self?
Perhaps the biggest question in all of sports is if Russell Wilson can return to his old self or if he truly is washed up. There was so much that went wrong for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 season that it is hard to put most of it on the veteran QB.
He was also one of the most efficient QBs in the history of the NFL during his first 10 years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks, and if there is any coach in the NFL who could "revive" Russell Wilson, it just might be Sean Payton.
However, if Wilson is damaged goods, there might not be much Payton can do to help fix what probably cannot be fixed. If Russell Wilson has some Seattle football left in him, the Denver Broncos are going to be an elite team. It's hard to gauge that during the offseason, though. We won't know for sure until the 2023 season begins, but I have cautious faith.