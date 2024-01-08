Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft picks and history of 12th pick
The Denver Broncos will have a top 12 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, following their week 18 loss against the Raiders.
For the first time since the Patrick Surtain II selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos will have a first-round selection, and the specific pick is official following their final matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. With that being said ...
The Denver Broncos will officially have the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Broncos have not had a first-round selection in the past two drafts due to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades.
The Broncos will enter the 2024 NFL Draft (as of today) with six selections. These are ...
- First-Round (12th overall)
- Third-Round (via Saints - Sean Payton trade)
- Fourth-Round (via Dolphins - Bradley Chubb trade)
- Fifth-Round
- Fifth-Round (via Jets - Jacob Martin trade)
- Sixth-Round (via 49ers - Randy Gregory trade)
After officially knowing the exact first-round pick for the Denver Broncos, let's take a look at the pick's history in the past ten Drafts ...
- 2023: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama - Detroit Lions
- 2022: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama - Detroit Lions
- 2021: LB/EDGE Micah Parsons, Penn State - Dallas Cowboys
- 2020: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama - Las Vegas Raiders
- 2019: DE Rashan Gary, Michigan - Green Bay Packers
- 2018: DT Vita Vea, Washington - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2017: QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson - Houston Texans
- 2016: DT Sheldon Rankings, Louisville - New Orleans Saints
- 2015: DT Danny Shelton, Washington - Cleveland Browns
- 2014: WR Odell Beckham Jr., LSU - New York Giants
Some other big-name players who were drafted at 12th overall include Fletcher Cox, Marshawn Lynch, Haloti Ngata, Warrick Dunn, and Warren Sapp, among others.
As we can see, there have been great players selected over the past years with the 12th pick ...
Denver has had the 12th pick two times since 1980, to be specific in back-to-back seasons (2008 and 2009). Tackle Ryan Clady was the 2008 selection, and running back Knowshon Moreno was the 2009 selection.