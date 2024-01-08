Broncos' first-round draft slot in 2024 is now official
After finishing 8-9 on the 2023 season, the Denver Broncos will select just outside the top 10.
The Denver Broncos' season came to a grinding halt on Sunday with a 27-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. With the defeat, the Broncos finish the season at 8-9 and have missed the playoffs for the eighth year in a row.
With the rest of the results from Week 18, we now know where the Broncos will be slotted in the first round, at least initially, for the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Broncos will have the No. 12 selection in the draft, which will take place April 25-27 and will be held in Detroit. Here are the first 12 picks of the draft:
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
Because of trades for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, the Broncos have not had a first-round pick in either of the last two seasons. Their last first-round choice was used on Pat Surtain II at No. 9 overall in 2021.
This pick will give the Broncos a chance to grab an elite player from the college level and start a rebuilding process that is going to — once again — be focused on what the team will do at the quarterback position.
The Broncos could also choose to use the pick on a premium defensive position such as edge rusher or cornerback, much as they did with Surtain.
Laiatu Latu and Dallas Turner could be options as pass rushers. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cooper DeJean are two cornerbacks who could make sense and if the team wants to add more firepower to the offense, a wide receiver such as Rome Odunze or tight end Brock Bowers could be some great options.
These are just some of the names for Broncos Country to get to know as this first-round pick will be highly anticipated for the next several months.