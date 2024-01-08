Winners and losers as Broncos end season on sour note, losing to Raiders again
The Denver Broncos have now lost eight straight games to the Las Vegas Raiders.
There was nothing to play for in terms of the playoffs in this game, but the Las Vegas Raiders sure looked like the team that wanted it more as they defeated the Denver Broncos 27-14 in Week 18 on Sunday.
With the loss, the Broncos finish the season at 8-9, dropping a chance to finish with a winning season for the first time since 2016 while also dropping their eighth straight game to the Raiders.
That is a thorn that will stick in the side of the Broncos all offseason, one that will certainly be interesting as the team will look to figure out a way to get back into contention next year while Sean Payton tries to figure out how to successfully move on from Russell Wilson.
Looking at this game, here are the players who looked good for the Broncos as well as those who didn't.
Winner: Jarrett Stidham
No, Stidham wasn't incredible and he was outplayed by Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, but he did enough to show that there could be something to work going forward.
Stidham puts some zip on the ball and his throws allow his receivers to make plays after the catch, something we haven't seen much of this season.
He completed 20-of-34 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception on a ball that went flailing late in the game on a throw he had his hand hit on just as he released the ball.
The Broncos did a terrible job protecting him and the Raiders' pass-rush did a big number on the Broncos' game plan.
Loser: Cam Fleming
Starting in place of Mike McGlinchey, who missed his first game of the season on Sunday, Fleming looked absolutely lost at times. He was matched up against Maxx Crosby far too often and without someone to help him, he had no chance.