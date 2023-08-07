DeMarcus Ware's Hall of Fame path with the Denver Broncos
- Ware becomes the 11th Bronco in Canton
On Saturday, August 5, former Denver Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as a member of the 2023 class, alongside Ronde Barber, Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley, and Zach Thomas.
Ware becomes the first Bronco to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame since legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, who was inducted in 2021.
DeMarcus, during his speech, made a tribute to former Broncos teammates Demaryius Thomas and Ronnie Hillman, who both tragically passed away.
Let's recap Ware's time with the Denver Broncos ...
Ware joined the Broncos during the 2014 free agency, by signing a three-year deal with Denver after he was released from the Dallas Cowboys. He instantly became a starter.
During his first season with the Broncos, he played in all 16 games, starting in 15. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and was voted as the 87th-best player of the season in the NFL Top 100 list.
In his second season, despite missing five games, Ware helped the Broncos to be the number-one defense in the NFL statistically in total yards allowed (4,530) and in yards per game allowed (283.1/game). First in passing yards allowed (3,193), and second in rushing yards allowed (1,337). Denver also finished fourth in points allowed, and points per game allowed. The Broncos' defense also led the league in sacks (52). It was the first season with Wade Phillips as the team's defensive coordinator. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season and was voted as the 36th-best player of the season in the NFL top 100 list.
During his second season, the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, 24-10 over the Carolina Panthers, it was something that was missing in Ware's overall resume. In the Super Bowl, DeMarcus had five total tackles and two sacks.
In his third season, Ware had an elbow injury during week two. Came back a few weeks later and played in ten games during that year. Had season-ending back surgery in December.
Following his third season with the Broncos, DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement from the NFL. In the three seasons he played for Denver, he had the following stats ...
Regular Season:
- 37 games (33 starts)
- 81 tackles (60 solo)
- 26 tackles for loss
- 44 QB hits
- 21.5 sacks
- 3 forced fumbles (1 recovery)
- 2 pass breakups
- 1 interception
Playoffs:
- 4 games (4 starts)
- 14 tackles (8 solo)
- 4 tackles for loss
- 12 QB hits
- 3.5 sacks
- 1 fumble recovery
A Mile High Salute and congratulations for DeMarcus on officially being a Pro Football Hall of Fame Member! 'Once a Bronco, Always a Bronco... '