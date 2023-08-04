HOF OT was close on getting traded to the Broncos
-Peyton Manning wanted a Hall of Fame OT
-Cleveland did not wanted to trade him
Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle and Cleveland Browns legend revealed on the Adam Schefter podcast that Peyton Manning was recruiting him to join the Broncos during the 2015 trade deadline.
On Thursday, alongside former Broncos legend DeMarcus Ware, tackle Joe Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and ESPN NFL Expert Analyst Adam Schefter had them both as guests on his podcast.
Thomas revealed in the podcast, that Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning wanted for him to join the Denver Broncos during the trade deadline. Manning apparently told Thomas ...
"‘"Joe, I think you should go up to your GM’s office and make a stink. Literally, I want you to go up there, pull your pants down, and make a stink on his desk.""- Peyton Manning via Joe Thomas
During his 10-year legendary NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, Joe Thomas was a six-time First-Team All-Pro, a two-time Second-Team All-Pro, a 10-time Pro Bowler, NFL All-Decade team member (2010's), and a Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor member.
The Broncos lost their starting left tackle Ryan Clady due to a torn ACL before the season. Denver ended up with Ryan Harris, who previously played for the Broncos (2007-2010), and returned for a second stint with the team five years later.
Thomas' wife was reportedly looking for houses in Denver back in 2015, when Joe was almost traded to the Broncos.
Apparently, the Broncos were sending their 2016 first-round draft pick and more to Cleveland to get Thomas. Denver ended up using that draft pick in quarterback Paxton Lynch, who spent only two seasons with the Broncos.
During that season, the Denver Broncos ended up winning the Super Bowl, something that Joe Thomas never won over his career.
What if Denver traded for Thomas?