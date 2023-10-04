Current NFL Draft Order: Where did Broncos' win over Bears put them?
The Denver Broncos got their first win of the season in Week 4, coming from behind to defeat the Chicago Bears. That dropped them back a few slots in the draft order.
The 2023 NFL season is still young and fresh and for fans of the Denver Broncos, there is finally reason for optimism as the team was able to get its first win by beating the Chicago Bears this past Sunday.
But prior to that, talk of the 2024 NFL Draft was already taking place in Denver due to how bad the team looked through three games. There was legitimate talk brewing of the team having the No. 1 overall selection next year.
That could still happen. It would be somewhat naive to believe that this team is suddenly good following its first win. Wins are wins, but the Broncos still have major holes and have a long way to go before they are a contender.
It's always exciting to have the No. 1 pick in the draft, but it will be even bigger next year as the player who will almost certainly go first overall is already known — USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
Broncos fans who also cheer on the Colorado Buffaloes got a first-hand look at how good Williams is this past Saturday as they watched the Trojans quarterback toss six touchdown passes. He will be the first overall pick, and he might be a back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner when he is.
The Chicago Bears would actually have that first pick if the season ended today. At 0-4, they look like a team that won't win more than a few games this season, and that would put Justin Fields' future with the team in doubt.
However, Williams — who is still a junior — could also choose to return for a senior season.
So what pick do the Broncos currently hold? According to Tankathon, the Broncos would select at the No. 4 overall pick in the draft if the season ended right now. Only the Bears, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders would pick ahead of the Broncos.
If the Broncos were to get that fourth pick, there are several great options out there.
Of course, a win over the New York Jets this Sunday would get the Broncos to 2-3 with a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up after that. That would bring any premature talk of the 2024 draft to an abrupt halt as the focus would again turn to what the Broncos can do with this season.