3 best-case scenarios for Denver Broncos in Week 5 vs. Jets
By Jack Ramsey
A win! The Denver Broncos enter Week 5 coming off a 31-28 win in Week 4, mounting a 21-point comeback against the lowly Bears, marking the second-largest comeback in team history. Following their win in Chicago, the Broncos move on to the Jets, who are also 1-3 following a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos, however, enter Week 5 on a higher note than the Jets. Maybe all the Broncos needed to get going was a win and a handful of things to go their way; some momentum and some lucky breaks. Here are three best-case scenarios for the Broncos in week five.
1) Defense Finally Finding Its Footing
Entering the second half of their matchup with the Bears, the Broncos were running out one of the more pathetic defensive units in NFL history. They were knocked around by the Raiders, manhandled by Sam Howell the week before he threw for multiple interceptions, gave up 70 points to the Dolphins, and then let Justin FIelds walk all over them in the first half. However, the second half had a much different tune.
The Broncos started getting to Fields more frequently, had multiple important defensive plays in the secondary, and created two turnovers: one for a score, one to clinch the win. The defense seemed much more solid in the second half, and as if they were finally finding their footing. Nik Bonitto might have turned in a breakout game, amassing three sacks and a forced fumble on the day.
Additionally, the Broncos should expect some level of defensive reinforcements soon. Justin Simmons might not be out for too much longer, along with Josey Jewell, Mike Purcell, and possibly Frank Clark. Corner K'Waun Williams, safety PJ Locke, and edge rusher Baron Browning are all eligible to return off the IR as well, but none of them have started their practice window to return to play yet. Ultimately, the Broncos will have defensive reinforcements before too long. They can only hope that it is not too late when they arrive.