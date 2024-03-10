Combine Offensive Winners: Which of these guys could be Broncos targets in April?
Which of the guys who performed better than expected during the NFL Combine could be targets for the Denver Broncos in the Draft?
The 2024 NFL Combine is in the books now, as the annual event for draft prospects to show their talents and interview with head coaches, general managers and scouts was finished on Sunday. Every year, some players perform better than expected or better than projected.
With that being said, let's take a look at some offensive winners that could be on Denver's radar for the April draft.
QB Bo Nix, Oregon:
For me, between Oregon Bo Nix and Washington Michael Penix Jr. had the best Combine performances among quarterbacks, and Michigan QB JJ McCarthy was just behind them. Remember that this is just regarding Combine performances. There are rumors regarding McCarthy, that he might be drafted over LSU QB Jayden Daniels. Now, going back to Nix ...
He showed accuracy and precision in most of his throws, additionally, Bo showed big arm strength and good footwork. Something important is that he showed that he is not just a check-down quarterback, as people mention. He had great readings and once again, very accurate throws.
Nix is a guy that due to the Broncos draft capital, could be one of their top targets heading into April.
RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville:
Javonte Williams struggled during the 2023 season, but he was coming back from a big knee injury. Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine had good moments. The Broncos seem to be interested in possibly adding a running back and to be specific, they are interested in Guerendo.
Guerendo had the fastest 40-yard dash among running backs despite his weight of 225 pounds. He looks like a tractor ... a very versatile running back, who can easily help the Broncos' offense, and can be a late-round hidden gem for any team.
WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida:
The Denver Broncos will likely address the wide receiver position in the draft, and more likely if they end up trading Jerry Jeudy. The receiving room was not bad but was not great in this past season. None of the receivers had more than 775 receiving yards. To be specific, Sutton had 772, Jeudy 758, and the third player with the most receiving yards was running back Samaje Perine with 455.
If the Broncos get a wide receiver, it might not be in the first two or even three rounds. Ricky Pearsall showed in the Combine that he can be a mid-round hidden gem. He looked fast, explosive, polished, and could easily get separated from the defensive backs. Simply a great athlete overall.
TE Theo Johnson, Penn State:
Tight end is a position of major need for the Broncos. Georgia's Brock Bowers might be the unanimous TE1 in this 2024 NFL Draft, but since he decided to not work out, Penn State's tight end Theo Johnson took the show. He is a freak athlete. 20.58 percent of his receptions this past season were touchdowns.
A super explosive player, and one of the best receiving tight ends of the class. Denver has not had a 700+ yards tight end since Julius Thomas. Greg Dulcich can be the guy, but since he cannot stay healthy, adding a tight end either via free agency or draft could make a lot of sense.
More guys could be considered as 'Combine Winners', but this article is focused on guys that could be on Denver's radar.
Which of these guys would you like for the Broncos to draft in April?