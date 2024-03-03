2024 mock draft round-up: Who are the Broncos taking at 12?
The draft is getting closer ... Will Denver's new franchise quarterback be selected? Or will they take another route?
The 2024 NFL Draft is getting closer. Analysts across multiple big networks have been releasing their predictions for the big event. With that being said, let's take a look at who these guys have going to the Denver Broncos with the 12th overall pick in their latest mock drafts.
NFL.com/NFL Network:
Daniel Jeremiah: DE Jared Verse, Florida State
""Denver is another potential landing spot for a quarterback. In this exercise, though, they complement some of the young talent in the secondary with a difference-maker up front.""- Daniel Jeremiah
Bucky Brooks: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
""Sean Payton could target the Michigan standout as his QB1 of the future.""- Bucky Brooks
J.J. McCarthy's draft stock is rising, as many believe that he could go as high as in the top 3. He is a very talented quarterback who can instantly become a starting quarterback in today's NFL.
Gennaro Filice: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA (at 18th overall - projected trade with CIN)
""Moving down six slots in this simulation, Denver nets additional draft currency that could be used to select a quarterback like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. on Day 2. At No. 18, though, the Broncos pounce on the most technically refined pass rusher in this draft class.- Gennaro Filice
One important note: Latu’s combine medicals will be crucial, as the edge rusher was forced to temporarily retire from the sport in college due to a serious neck issue.""
If the quarterbacks go earlier than expected, trading down could be a very viable option for the Denver Broncos, as they lack draft capital due to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades in the past two years. Trading back would not only give the Broncos more picks but could give them those extra picks to possibly trade up for a Day 2 quarterback. As I mentioned before in Jeremiah's pick, Denver does need front-seven help, and Latu could be a very interesting selection, but his health concerns could make him drop.
Dan Parr: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (at 18th overall - projected trade with CIN)
""Sean Payton is desperate for help after parting with Russell Wilson in this hypothetical and missing out on the first four quarterbacks off the board. Nix has the experience and intelligence to be a good fit in Denver.""- Dan Parr
If Denver does not want to trade up for Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or even J.J. McCarthy, Oregon's Bo Nix is still a great option, and here once again in a projected trade with Cincinnati. In this case, Denver would not only get their franchise quarterback but would get additional draft capital. Nix is a very experienced guy with 61 career college starts.
Chad Reuter: QB Drake Maye, UNC (at 4th overall - projected trade with AZ)
""With Harrison off the board, the Cardinals acquire a 2025 first-round pick, along with a third-rounder this year, to swap places with Denver. Head coach Sean Payton gets his new quarterback.""- Chad Reuter
Trading up for a quarterback could also be an option for Denver. Obviously the lack of draft capital could be a problem here, but if Sean Payton wants one of the big-name guys, the Broncos must trade up. Moving up eight spots would not cost as much as moving to 1 or 2, and Maye is a quarterback that could be very worthy to trade up for.
Cynthia Frelund: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
""There is a long road between now and the draft. We’ll be watching to see what Denver does at the quarterback position, but Broncos Country, your team would immediately improve if you pick this very dynamic Iowa CB. Adding DeJean to complement Pat Surtain II would be pretty special. He has experience in off coverage, which allowed me to measure how he takes straight lines at a rate in the top 18 percentile (this can also be considered a gauge of his ball-tracking ability).""- Cynthia Frelund
Frelund is someone who focuses mainly on analytics, as she mentions in her article, her mock drafts are different than the traditional ones. Corner is a position of need and adding one opposing Pat Surtain would be huge as Fabian Moreau and Damarri Mathis were not the best during last season. Defensive line and edge are positions that I would address before cornerback if none of the quarterbacks that Payton likes in round one are available but ... could be good, who knows? Passing on Bo Nix for a first-round corner?
Lance Zierlein: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
""NFL evaluators have described McCarthy's processing as elite in my conversations with them. Drew Brees was a great processer, but he didn’t have the same athletic ability that McCarthy offers. This just feels like a Sean Payton pick.""- Lance Zierlein
Another one predicting Denver to select National Champion quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Can he be the Broncos next franchise quarterback?
Eric Edholm: DT Byron Murphy, Texas
""I know many will pine for a quarterback, but I think the Broncos will be hard-pressed to land a worthy talent at the position in this lofty draft slot. Instead, they could pivot to upgrading the interior D-line with an explosive penetrator such as Murphy, even if this feels a tad high for him.""- Eric Edholm
McCarthy, Nix, and Penix are all available at 12, but the Broncos decide to address a very needed position at defensive tackle. This is a very interesting selection, as the three quarterbacks mentioned before are still on the board. I would like this selection, especially if Denver could trade up later in round one, or early round two to select Nix or Penix (assuming that McCarthy is already selected).