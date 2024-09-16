CJ Stroud, Texans offer Broncos fans reasons to be patient with Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos have opened their season with a 0-2 win-loss record for the second consecutive season, the second under former Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton. This year under Payton, the Broncos witnessed something historic when Bo Nix started against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Nix became the first rookie quarterback to start a Week 1 game for the Broncos since John Elway in 1983. The rookie out of Oregon became the first Broncos' draft pick to start in the opening game at the quarterback position. The Baltimore Colts were the team that selected Elway in 1983 before he was traded to the Denver Broncos.
Yes, I know Bo Nix has struggled in his first two games despite shining in the preseason, but the transition from college football to the NFL is not easy. Most rookies, especially quarterbacks, tend to struggle in their first games. Nix was better in multiple aspects of the game against the Steelers in Week 2 compared to the opener at Seattle.
Despite the 0-2 start, the Denver Broncos, especially the fanbase must remain optimistic about their 2024-25 season. Here is an interesting number that Broncos Country should take into consideration.
10.
CJ Stroud gives us one of many reasons to be patient with Bo Nix
Why 10? Well, Texans superstar quarterback CJ Stroud took his team to the Playoffs last season as a rookie and even won their Wild Card matchup against the Cleveland Browns, and their win total was 10. I am not saying that Bo Nix is the next CJ Stroud, but Bo can and will be better as the season goes on. CJ Stroud also started his rookie campaign with an 0-2 win-loss record.
Yes, Stroud had a more proven weapon arsenal compared to the one Bo has in Denver, but it is a perfect example that it is possible to have a positive year with a rookie quarterback under center, and the fanbase should not panic or overreact.
Stroud had 58/91 passes completed (63.7 completion percentage) for 626 yards and two touchdowns. Nix had 46/77 passes completed (59.7 completion percentage) for 384 yards, one rushing touchdown, and 4 interceptions. Yes, Stroud had better stats in his first two respective games but there is a stat that favors the Broncos quarterback when comparing the two. This stat is the sacks taken, which could be more of a quarterback stat than an offensive line stat.
The young Texans quarterback was sacked 11 times during his first two career games in the NFL, while Nix has been sacked only four times. The problem with Nix is that his receivers are not getting open, but if you saw what happened with Russell Wilson during his time with the Broncos, he took a lot of unnecessary sacks.
Mac Jones is another quarterback who took his team to the Playoffs as a rookie following a bad start. That Patriots team did not start 0-2 but started 1-3 with Jones taking 6 sacks and having 4 touchdowns plus 4 interceptions during those games.
What I am trying to say here, and I have repeated it multiple times in other articles is that the transition from college football to the NFL is a process that takes more time for some players, especially quarterbacks like Bo Nix who is starting since Week 1.