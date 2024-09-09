Broncos superstar comes to Bo Nix's defense after a tough rookie debut
Following the Denver Broncos' Week 1 20-26 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on the road, first-round rookie quarterback Bo Nix received a lot of negative criticism on social media. Nix did struggle, but it is part of the process for rookies, especially quarterbacks.
As we all know, Bo Nix did not have the best NFL debut or the debut that people hoped for. It was not completely horrendous, especially being on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (one of the loudest NFL fanbases). The experienced defensive guru Mike Macdonald, a proven coordinator previously from Baltimore, is now Seattle's head coach and has a formidable unit; even Bo Nix praised them after the game.
One of the most noticeable and harsh critiques came from 'Let's Talk Broncos' podcast co-host Robby Davis ...
Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II defended his teammate after the harsh comment from Davis on his Twitter/X account. Surtain came to the rescue to stop negativity against the rookie quarterback. The post was deleted, but it said this in a quote tweet to the above post:
"Honestly this is what I expected not going to lie. So fickle, this is part of the game stuff happens he played great! So quick to hate on someone and go on social media to talk about it. This is part of the process man it’s pathetic.."- Pat Surtain II on Twitter/X
Surtain, who received a four-year, $96 million extension this week before the regular season kickoff, locked up Seattle's star wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday's game to the tune of three receptions, 29 yards, and 1.1 yards of separation. And he did not take kindly to his quarterback being criticized so heavily.
The Score NFL analyst Jordan Schultz praised Surtain after his comments defending Bo Nix. He even added an important point to the situation ...
Surtain's comments show the confidence the locker room has on the young rookie quarterback and as we all know, it is a process, and Bo should be fine. It is good to see Nix's teammates having his back regardless of a rough debut, which ended with 138 yards, 2 interceptions, and one rushing touchdown. His final drive was a successful one!
Head coach Sean Payton also defended Nix. Denver will have their home opener on week two, against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former Broncos quarterback failure Russell Wilson, who did not see action on the week one game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a calf injury.