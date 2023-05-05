A new cheap option for the Denver Broncos at Center?
The Denver Broncos' offensive line is almost set. With the free agent signings of Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, the offensive tackle and guard positions are likely secured. Garett Bolles will likely be the starting left tackle, and Mike McGlinchey the starting tight tackle respectively. Now, with the offensive guards, the starters are expected to be Ben Powers on the left side, and Quinn Meinerz on the right side.
Last year the Broncos' OL allowed the most sacks in the NFL, so General Manager George Paton went all in, in a fully aggressive mode into Free Agency, securing top-tier available guys at the respective positions to erase the problem from last season. There was still something missing going into the Draft, an answer to the center position, which was a very irregular one in 2022.
Lloyd Cushenberry missed some games and when healthy was not that good. Luke Wattenberg appeared at the position too, but had many bad snaps (he was a rookie last year), and also veteran Graham Glasgow played at the position. Glasgow was probably the best among the three, and his natural position is not even center.
Who will be the Denver Broncos starting center?
The center is the anchor of the offensive line, and probably of the entire offense. They start the play, and a bad snap can ruin the entire thing and might cost a loss of down or even a possible turnover.
Denver added veteran center Kyle Fuller in free agency, he was one of Russell Wilson's centers in Seattle. Lloyd Cushenberry and Luke Wattenberg are still on the roster. The Broncos added another center to the mix, by drafting Oregon's Alex Forsyth in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Many expect that Wattenberg will be a roster cut before the 2023-24 season, but who knows...so the competition will likely be between Cushenberry and Fuller, with Forsyth learning a little bit about the scheme before starting.
On Friday, Commanders starting center Chase Roullier was released from the team, he has had some injuries over the past few years, but since he was a rookie, he started games at the position for Washington. Roullier started 63 games for Washington since 2017. Denver could add Roullier to the room on a cheap short-term deal since he is an experienced guy.
There are still other Free agents that the Denver Broncos could still consider, these group includes:
- Ben Jones
- Pat Elflein
- Austin Blythe
- Justin Britt
Should the Broncos add another Center, or it should be fine with Cushenberry, Fuller, Forsyth, and Wattenberg?