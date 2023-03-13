Broncos going huge in free agency as team agrees to deal with Mike McGlinchey
The Denver Broncos have jumped into free agency with an all-out approach and the team has now agreed to a huge deal with another offensive lineman, coming to terms with tackle Mike McGlinchey.
McGlinchey was one of the most coveted free agents on the entire market this offseason and several teams reportedly had an interest. The Broncos were the team to get the deal done, according to reports.
The Broncos were in need of offensive line help and the team is firing on all cylinders to revamp that unit. After coming to an agreement with guard Ben Powers, the team has added McGlinchey to fill the right tackle spot which has been a weakness of the team for several years.
McGlinchey was selected with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2018 draft by the San Francisco 49ers after five seasons at Notre Dame. He has played his entire career in the Bay area, making 64 career starts.
He has dealt with a knee injury as well as a torn quadriceps during his career, causing him to miss some time but he has been on the field for better than 90 percent of the team's offensive snaps during the games in which he has suited up.
McGlinchey comes from a highly successful offensive unit in San Francisco and should be a massive upgrade for the Broncos at a key position. The deal he will sign when the league year officially starts on Wednesday is said to be worth about $87 million over five years, with more than $50 million in guarantees.
The Broncos have made two big moves in free agency less than two hours after the official negotiating period began. They also agreed to terms with quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who comes over from the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Broncos could still be looking to add another running back and they will need to make a decision on linebacker Alex Singleton in free agency.