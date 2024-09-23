Carolina Panthers backup QB embarrassed a Denver Broncos rival in Week 3
The Denver Broncos got some help from a couple of teams in Week 3, and this Carolina Panthers backup QB totally embarrassed this rival squad. The Broncos did get some help from a couple of teams in Week 3. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Los Angeles Chargers, dropping their record to 2-1.
But the more notable game here was long-time NFL quarterback Andy Dalton absolutely shredding the Las Vegas Raiders defense. The Panthers QB was announced as the starting QB ahead of Week 3. The Panthers QB1 heading into the season, Bryce Young, was sent to the bench in a shocking move, but it took just one game to see why Young was benched.
Andy Dalton truly had two games worth of production in just one outing, and it was at Las Vegas. The Panthers trounced the Raiders, winning 36-22. On the day, the Red Rifle went 26/37 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Carolina had 437 yards of total offense on the day, averaging a stellar 6.2 yards per play.
This was just flat-out hilarious to witness, and after the Raiders pulled off a late-game upset against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, they laid an egg in Week 3. The Raiders made Antonio Pierce their permanent head coach after taking over in-season for the fired Josh McDaniels. The huge issue with Pierce is that the 2024 NFL Season is just his third year coaching at the NFL level.
And making Pierce their head coach was not their only baffling decision this offseason. They overpaid for QB Gardner Minshew in free agency, overpaid for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, failed to draft a first-round QB in the NFL Draft, and hired a failed GM in Tom Telesco for the same role.
I have no idea why people weren't talking about the Raiders' failures more this offseason. But a lot of their failures were on full display in Week 3. Even though Denver has not beaten Las Vegas for several seasons now, I have to imagine that the Broncos can have their way against this team at least once in 2024. Denver had a full performance in Week 3, totally embarrassing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But it was nice to see the Steelers and Panthers do the Denver Broncos some favors in Week 3. Denver is surely still a year or two away from actually being a legitimate contender in the AFC West, but we saw just how good this team can be from their mid-season turnaround in 2023. In 2024 thus far, the defense is playing out of their minds, and if Bo Nix and the offense can get some things going, we may be talking about the Broncos being one of the more complete teams in the NFL.