Broncos vs. Bills: Series history, other interesting notes ahead of Monday Night Football
The Denver Broncos will be up against some more long streaks of ineptitude ahead of their Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
The Broncos are winners of their last two games and if they can find a way to defeat the Bills on Monday night, the team has a brand new season. But in order to do that, the Broncos will have to buck some trends, much as they did when they finally defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.
When the schedule was released, this looked like one of the toughest games the Broncos would play this season, and it still could be. But the Bills are a team that is in a bit of a slump at 5-4 and having lost two of their last three games.
Make no mistake, this Bills team is looking to win a Super Bowl right now. Anything short of that would have to be considered a failure. That is why the Broncos could deal them a massive blow on Monday Night Football while greatly improving their own season.
When was the last time the Broncos won in Buffalo?
The Broncos and Bills don't have much of a long-standing rivalry but the Bills do lead the all-time series 23-16-1. It has been over 15 years since the Broncos won a game in Buffalo. The date was September 9, 2007.
That was the season opener for the 2007 season and the Broncos were able to get out of Western New York with a 15-14 win. Jay Cutler was the team's quarterback and he threw for 304 yards in the game and a touchdown but the Broncos still needed some dramatics to get the victory.
Trailing 14-12 late in the game, Cutler hit a quick slant to Javon Walker with just 18 seconds left in the game but the team had no time-outs remaining. The offense rushed off the field and the kicking team ran onto the field all at once in a mad scramble. They just got the snap off in time and Jason Elam kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired. Reliving his greatest moments in Denver, Elam describes that play here (video).
The Broncos got off to a 1-0 start in terrific fashion but they have not won in Buffalo since that day, losing their last three games there by an average of 17.6 points.