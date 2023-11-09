Denver Broncos: 3 things to know about Buffalo Bills ahead of Monday night clash
The Denver Broncos (3-5) will take on the Buffalo Bills (5-4) in Week 10 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.
The Buffalo Bills will host the Broncos on Monday Night Football in a key game for teams that are suddenly going in opposite directions.
The Bills are coming off a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday night and the Broncos, winners of their last two, are fresh off of their bye week. But the Bills present one of the toughest remaining games on their schedule and the Bills, despite their mediocre record, should still be viewed very much as Super Bowl contenders.
A win could turn Denver's once-murky season around, and the playoffs could come back into the discussion. The Bills lead the all-time series 23-16-1 and have won the last three games against Denver. The Broncos have not beaten Buffalo since December 2014.
To get more familiar with this week's opponent, here are three things to know about this Bills team.
Josh Allen is tied for the league lead in interceptions thrown
Josh Allen is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but he does have a propensity to turn the ball over and that has been a factor in each of the Bills' losses this season.
Allen has some of the best arm talent in the league and there is no throw he shies away from, similar to the way Brett Favre used to play the game. But that can lead to some big mistakes and Allen has been no stranger to those. This season, Allen has thrown nine interceptions, the same amount as Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Howell have thrown, to lead the league in that category.
In addition, he has also lost three fumbles this season, bringing his 2023 turnover total to 12. This is something the Broncos can take advantage of if they can put pressure on him in this game.
Allen is incredibly dangerous as a runner, so the defense will have to be careful with how they attack Allen but in the Broncos' last two games, both wins, they have forced six turnovers. Safeties Justin Simmons and P.J. Locke could be key players in this game as they could catch one of those errant deep throws.