4 players Broncos must get more from following bye week for playoffs to even be possible
The Denver Broncos are coming off of their bye week and at 3-5, will need to turn things up a notch in order to make the postseason a possibility.
The Broncos have won their last two games and after finally finding a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, optimism has returned in Broncos Country. Following their bye, the Broncos will take on a slumping Buffalo Bills team that will be hungry for a win.
If the Broncos can get that win, spirits will be sky high that the team can pull this season out of complete shambles and turn it into something. In order for that to happen, the Broncos are going to need to get much more out of some of their players in terms on production on the field.
If we are being honest, this Broncos roster lacks overall talent in several key spots, but that can be made up for with good coaching and good game-planning. However, the Broncos need some of their better players to step it up a notch and play a lot better than they did before the bye week.
Tight end
No matter which tight end you name, the Broncos need more out of them. One thing that is clearly missing in the Broncos' offense is a receiving threat from the tight end position.
Greg Dulcich has been on injured reserve twice this season, and is currently there, still dealing with a hamstring injury that he had last season.
Adam Trautman is the tight end the team uses as its top receiving option but he isn't really scaring many defenses this season. Chris Manhertz and Nate Adkins are also on the roster, but they are both better as blockers.
On the season, the Broncos have 19 total receptions made by tight ends. This is a position that will absolutely need to be addressed in the offseason, but the team needs to find a way to get the tight end more involved in the passing game.