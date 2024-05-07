Broncos should make bargain trade for former Titans first-round pick
The Denver Broncos have only made two first-round picks since 2021: cornerback Pat Surtain II (2021) and quarterback Bo Nix (2024). Perhaps they need to find some creative ways to recoup the missed picks in between.
One way they can potentially do that is by exploring trades for guys who are being cast off by their current teams. Although the Broncos have done quite a bit of adding at the wide receiver position over the last two offseasons, the idea that former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks could be available in a bargain trade is a little too enticing to pass on.
The Titans are purging themselves of almost anything and everything left behind by the previous regime. Former general manager Jon Robinson was fired not long after the team watched AJ Brown absolutely go bonkers for the Philadelphia Eagles, and former head coach Mike Vrabel (once the NFL's coach of the year) was fired in a somewhat shocking move this past offseason. The Titans have begun purging their wide receiver position and in the last two offseasons, they have acquired:
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Calvin Ridley
- Tyler Boyd
Even if that trio would have been a lot better four years ago or so, it's clear that GM Ran Carthon and new head coach Brian Callahan are willing to say "out with the old" even if it means getting older at the position. With those additions over the last two years, along with the team's decision to re-sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, the former first-round pick Burks could be on the market.
In fact, the Titans would almost be doing him a disservice by asking him to come to camp this offseason. They are clearly motivated to replace him. They need to send him somewhere else to get a fresh start.
If Burks is available for a Day 3 draft pick, the Denver Broncos make as much sense as anyone. Burks is an offense creator who excels at creating yardage after the catch, and his skills would play really well in the quick-strike Sean Payton offense.
The issue with the fit in Denver is pretty simple. You have Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds, and Troy Franklin already on the team. There are other young players in Denver vying for roster spots as well. But again -- Burks was a 1st-round pick just two years ago. The potential for him to become the guy people expected him to be when he left Arkansas hasn't completely disappeared.
If there's a chance you could still get the best out of him, then it would be worth throwing a late-round pick at the Titans to try and make it happen. Burks just turned 24 years old, and if the Broncos trade for him now, they could realistically move forward in 2025 with a group that includes him, Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds, and Troy Franklin atop the depth chart.
There's no downside to making this kind of move if you're the Denver Broncos. You can easily recoup late-round picks, and the upside of getting the best out of a playmaker like Burks is worth the investment. Not to mention, he's on his rookie contract for two more years with a team option tacked on to the end of it if you want it.
Now is the time to make a smart trade like this and take a risk on talent.