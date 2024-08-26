Broncos shockingly set to part ways with two veterans as youth movement continues
As the Denver Broncos whittle the roster down from 90 players to 53, surprises are to be expected. Even though we've been warned of some of the bigger potential surprises, it's still crazy to see a name like Tim Patrick popping up among the "going to be cut or traded" names.
For Broncos head coach Sean Payton, the youth movement is definitely on.
Mike Klis of 9News in Denver was the first to report that Tim Patrick -- the veteran receiver who has had a good offseason, by all accounts -- was potentially on the roster bubble. He was also the first to report that Patrick would be cut or traded as the Broncos get the roster down to 53 players.
The decision to move on from Tim Patrick is obviously football-related and has to do with the long-term roster vision. Patrick already accepted a pay reduction earlier this offseason to get his cap hit down for the Broncos. If he is released or traded, we're going to have to await official word on the salary cap implications as both Over The Cap and Spotrac have different values for the cap savings.
For what it's worth, it does seem like there will be a trade market for Tim Patrick. We will be monitoring that closely.
Patrick isn't the only veteran player on the chopping block for the Broncos as running back Samaje Perine has been on the roster bubble since Audric Estimé was drafted back in the Spring. Perine was a fantastic weapon for the Broncos last year in the 2-minute offense but barely eclipsed 50 total carries on the season and now appears to also be on his way out:
The Broncos' running back stable is set to include Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and the rookie Estimé, along with a fullback. At this rate, it isn't a guarantee that a longtime Sean Payton favorite -- Michael Burton -- will be able to beat out Nate Adkins for the fullback role on this team.
Mike Klis also reported that veteran defensive lineman Angelo Blackson would be released by the Broncos, meaning potentially good news for players like Jordan Jackson (who had an outstanding preseason) and 2022 4th-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike, who is coming back off of a year-long suspension.
The Broncos feel really good about their young roster, and Sean Payton has been downright giddy about it all offseason. We're now seeing that he wasn't just blowing smoke with many of the most notable veteran names on this roster last season packing their backs within the last 6-7 months.
The winds of change are blowing in the Mile High City.