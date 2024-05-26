Broncos second-year receiver poised for massive breakout sophomore year
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos will be entering the 2024 regular season with a much more improved wide receiver unit headlined by receivers Troy Franklin and especially Marvin Mims Jr. Despite the ongoing holdout situation continuing on with veteran Courtland Sutton, fans should remain optimistic about the position courtesy of the strides second-year receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has made this offseason.
Mims Jr., 22, posted 377 receiving yards on just 22 receptions in his rookie campaign while being elected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team as a returner. Mims Jr.'s 17.14 yards per reception ranked sixth among all NFL wide receivers last season with at least 20 receptions. His yards per reception numbers were just below stars like Brandon Aiyuk, Amari Cooper, and George Pickens -- pretty remarkable considering the disappointing level of quarterback play in his rookie season.
Depending on how the dilemma between the Broncos front office and wide receiver Courtland Sutton may unfold, Mims Jr. may be receiving an even larger role in 2024 than what was already expected. With the team moving on from receiver Jerry Jeudy, the expectation had already been for Mims Jr. to receive an increased role in his second NFL season. Even with the team drafting wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round, it is very evident that head coach Sean Payton has a clear vision for Mims Jr.'s role in the team's offense.
Sean Payton and the Broncos front office decided to become aggressive in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and trade up to acquire Mims Jr. before another team could snag him away in the third round. Denver selected Mims Jr. with the 63rd overall pick after surrendering the 68th and 138th overall picks via a trade with the Detroit Lions.
With a much more efficient and fundamentally sound quarterback in Bo Nix, Marvin Mims Jr.'s production is expected to double or even triple in a much more beneficial situation as opposed to his rookie season.