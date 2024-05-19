7 moves still left for Broncos to make after the 2024 NFL Draft
The meat of NFL free agency is over. The 2024 NFL Draft is over. But there are still moves out there to be made for the Denver Broncos. The work of both head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton of tinkering with the roster will pretty much never be done, especially as the month of June draws near and teams look to add some potentially notable free agents to their rosters.
The Broncos have already made a ton of moves and changes this offseason but more could be on the way. What kinds of moves could we see now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over?
1. Sign CB Xavien Howard
The Denver Broncos' decision to sign veteran cornerback Levi Wallace this offseason could make a move like signing Xavien Howard a little redundant, but we'll see where the team stands with 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss in the early goings of the offseason program. Someone like Howard could be brought in thanks to his familiarity with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins back in Howard's rookie year (2016).
You can never have too many good corners, and Howard has traditionally been a really good one. He was targeted over 60 times last year in coverage and only allowed one touchdown for Miami. On a one-year deal, he could make some sense if the Broncos feel like they need to go the veteran route at corner.