Broncos roster: Team may have some excruciating offensive decisions to make
The Denver Broncos may have to make some incredibly tough decisions when they trim down their roster, especially on offense. It's a good problem to have, as if you've been watching the preseason, you'd have seen some perhaps forgotten Broncos players making some plays.
Frankly, Denver may have more than 53 players deserving of a roster spot, so hopefully they can keep some on the practice squad, but when you especially consider the running back and wide receiver rooms, it's easy to see why George Paton and Sean Payton have their work cut out for them.
At running back, it's a foregone conclusion that all of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime will make the team. The roster statuses of Samaje Perine, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie seem to be up in the air. It's not likely that Denver carries four running backs PLUS a fullback, but Badie has made a ton of plays this preseason.
Every time he touches the ball, it's a big run. Can the Broncos life without Badie on the roster? Will they risk losing him to another team if they try to bring him back on the practice squad? Perine also has some value as well, and even though he did not have the best preseason, his late-game heroics proved to be extremely valuable in 2023.
He's the most experienced, battle-tested RB in the room, but again, would the Broncos carry four running backs? The Broncos may be forced to make at least one brutally tough decision here.
At wide receiver, there could be a similar issue. All of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, and Troy Franklin are going to make the roster, and rookie WR Devaughn Vele seems to be a near-lock, as he has had an incredible offseason. That would give Denver six wide receivers, but does that mean they say goodbye to Brandon Johnson, who had four touchdowns in 2023, and Jalen Virgil, a special teams stud?
There is no way the Broncos would carry more than six wide receivers, right? Like the RB room, Denver may have to make yet another brutally tough decision. It's not going to be easy for Sean Payton and George Paton to get this roster cut down to 53 players.