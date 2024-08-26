Denver Broncos should jump on NFC linebacker projected to be cut
There could be some shocking names who end up hitting the free agent market when roster cuts begin. Could the Broncos have some interest in this player who some project to be cut? Bleacher Report proposed 12 big-name players who could end up being cut, and they listed Washington Commanders former first-round pick Jamin Davis as someone who could be cut:
"Like fellow first-round disappointment Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis could be traded ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline.- Kristopher Knox
The 2021 first-round pick hasn't panned out as a pure linebacker for Washington, but he does still possess upside.
The Commanders also don't stand to save any cap space by releasing the 25-year-old outright.
However, Davis is facing an uphill battle just to find a role after the offseason additions of Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu. The Commanders are now trying to mold him into a pure edge-rusher, a process the Kentucky product seems to be enjoying.
"I feel like it's given me a chance to just really cut it loose and just go hunt some quarterbacks, honestly," Davis said in June, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.
Of course, the Commanders and new head coach Dan Quinn are looking to turn around the franchise quickly. And if Davis can't aid in that effort, he could be out.
Washington can generate interior pressure with Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, and it added pass-rushers Clelin Ferrell, Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong this offseason.
Davis was a product of the previous regime, and if he doesn't appear to be part of the future—and the Commanders can't find a trade partner—he could be one of this year's most surprising cuts."
This would be an interesting move if Washington did indeed cut the player. Davis is still just 25 years old and has racked up 36 starts, six passes defended, seven sacks, 269 total tackles, and 20 tackles for loss in three seasons. He's certainly not a bad player by any means, but with the Commanders having a totally new regime, Davis might not fit into their new situation.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report outlines how Davis may be on the outside looking in, and the Broncos should be all over this low-risk, high-reward signing if the Commanders release the player. The Commanders have apparently been trying him as a pure EDGE rusher this offseason, but with his 6'3", 234lb frame, he may be best suited trying to carve out a role on another team as a pure linebacker.
The Denver Broncos had someone like this in Drew Sanders, but a torn Achilles will likely end his year. Denver should be active in this market - young players that get cut who still possess some upside should be targets of the team. The linebacker position for Denver does not seem all that secure. It could end up being the weakes part of their defense. Alex Singleton is getting older, and Cody Barton signed a one-year deal.
It's a unit that could use another body, and if the Washington Commanders cut Jamin Davis, I would implore the Denver Broncos to bring him in.