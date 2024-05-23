Broncos rematch with Russell Wilson already one of the most expensive tickets
The 2024 NFL schedule was recently released, and the Denver Broncos will open their season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Denver will kick off the 2024-25 season against the Seahawks for the third time since 2018, as they opened the season against Seattle in 2018, 2022, and now again in 2024. Following their season opener, the Denver Broncos will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener in Week 2.
It will be an exciting matchup between Denver and their former quarterback Russell Wilson, who was released before free agency started in March. Wilson, who spent two seasons with the Broncos is returning to Denver for his second game as a Steeler.
Wilson will not make his Steelers' debut against Denver, and the game will not be a primetime game as many would have wanted, but it will be fun. Fans will likely go crazy when the Steelers offense has the ball, and they might even count down the play clock as it happened during Russ' first season as a Bronco.
Only a week after the NFL season schedule was released, this Steelers at Broncos game is already in the top 10 of most-expensive games to attend, specifically at the eighth spot according to Vivid Seats, with an average ticket price of $412. As of right now, those ticket prices sit behind the following games:
1. Steelers at Raiders: $601
2. Chiefs at 49ers: $587
3. Ravens at Chiefs: $529
4. Chiefs at Raiders: $484
5. Cowboys at 49ers: $449
6. Chiefs at Steelers: $445
7. Cowboys at Steelers: $430
Remember that these are the average prices for each game, and you can almost always find cheaper tickets for any of these games (especially closer to the game itself).
Sean Payton with his rookie quarterback, Bo Nix likely making his home debut (unless Zach Wilson/Jarrett Stidham impresses in camps or Nix is not ready), against Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson in Denver ... get your popcorn ready.