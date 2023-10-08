Broncos release final injury report ahead of Jets game ... Key players back?
Broncos release the final injury report ahead of their week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. Who will play? Is there someone ruled out?
The Denver Broncos are back home, following two consecutive games on the road, against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, and against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. For their week 5 matchup, they are hosting the New York Jets at Empower Field.
The final injury report ahead of Sunday's game was released ...
Two defensive starters are back. Second-Team All-Pro safety, a defensive captain, Justin Simmons has missed the past two games (at Miami, and at Chicago) with a hip injury. Linebacker Josey Jewell left the week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins with a hip injury in the second quarter, he missed a little bit over two quarters in week 3, and the entire week 4 game against the Chicago Bears last week. Definitely a huge boost to the defense.
Speaking of defensive players, edge rusher Frank Clark, who was signed in free agency, is also back for the Broncos, after missing three consecutive games (vs Washington, at Miami, and at Chicago) with an Abductor tear. Clark played in week one against the Raiders, he had two tackles. With Randy Gregory being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, he could have a good amount of snaps against New York.
Following the Randy Gregory trade, there is a spot left on the active roster, and safety PJ Locke, who started the season on the short-term injured reserve list (4 games out), and who has been practicing this week, is activated, taking that spot. Locke has been a good defensive and special teams piece for the Denver Broncos.
Defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who has been limited in practice with a ribs problem, is listed as questionable.
Now, let's talk about the offense ...
Starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III has been dealing with a quad injury, he has been limited in practice through the week and is listed as questionable, something to monitor. Receiver Jerry Jeudy was dealing with a knee problem and was limited in the first practice of the week, was a full participant in the last two practices, and is good to go.
Now, the starting running back Javonte Williams, who left the game against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter due to a quad injury, missed the first practice, was limited in the second one, and was a full participant in the third practice. He is listed as questionable.
Can the Broncos win their second game of the season on Sunday against the Jets?