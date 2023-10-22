Broncos release final injury report ahead of game vs Packers
Key defensive player to make his season debut?
The Denver Broncos are back at home and are set to face the Green Bay Packers. It is the first home game since week 5 against the New York Jets.
On Friday, the final injury report was announced by the Broncos.
The good news ... defensive lineman DJ Jones is back after suffering a knee injury during the week 5 matchup against the New York Jets, and missing the week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. He does not have a game status, which means that he will play against Green Bay. With that being said, Denver will have more options on their defensive line, Mike Purcell will probably not start alongside Zach Allen.
Edge rusher Baron Browning, who started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List due to a knee injury, will make his season debut. Browning started to practice last week, but he was limited. This week, he was a full participant and does not have a game status. It was announced on Saturday that Baron was officially activated from the PUP list.
Browning had a breakout season last year before getting injured. He appeared in 14 games for Denver, recording 24 tackles (14 solo), 12 QB hits, 5.0 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception. Despite not having a game status, head coach Sean Payton mentioned during the media conference that Baron will have a limited snap count on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but the good thing is that he is back, after missing the first six games of the season.
The bad news ... second-year tight end Greg Dulcich, who got injured during his first game back against the Kansas City Chiefs in week six, after missing four games due to a hamstring injury suffered in week one against the Las Vegas Raiders, was placed on the Injured Reserve list for the second time in the season. He will miss at least four games.
Regarding the opponent, Green Bay has nine players listed as questionable for Sunday's game, including running back Aaron Jones, linebacker Quay Walker, and cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Can the Broncos win their first home game of the 2023 season?