3 keys for the Broncos to beat the Packers on Sunday
Can the Broncos win their first home game of the 2023 season?
The Broncos are back home, after a road trip to Arrowhead, as they will host the Green Bay Packers for their week 7 matchup. Denver has a 1-5 win-loss record, and Green Bay has a 2-3 record respectively.
The NFL trade deadline is getting closer, and if the Broncos keep losing, this might be the last game for some players. For me, this is a very winnable game for the Denver Broncos.
With that being said, let's take a look at the keys for the Broncos to beat Green Bay on Sunday.
1. Stop the run:
The Broncos run defense has been very bad overall in the first six games of the season. They have allowed 1,034 rushing yards, 5.6 yards per carry (worst in the league in both), and 8 rushing touchdowns (3rd worst in the league). Last week against Kansas City they looked improved, as they allowed only 62 rushing yards to Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs RB1). Despite an improvement in week 6, stopping the run is still a key to win this week.
Green Bay has a solid running back duo in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Jones is the lead back, but Dillon is a great backup. The Packers have not had noticeable rushing stats, but still, their tandem could be dangerous in the offense. They do have more rushing touchdowns than Denver ... the Packers have four, and the Broncos have one. Aaron Jones has been inactive for a couple of games and he is likely to return against the Broncos.
2. Marvin Mims and Jerry Jeudy usage:
Marvin Mims has been a good deep-threat weapon for Russell Wilson. He has three receptions in the last three games (had zero against the Chiefs in week 6). One reception for four yards in the last two games. Now, regarding Jeudy, he has not had more than six receptions in a game so far in the season. Jeudy was a very important weapon for Russ at the end of last season but has not been the same in this season.
It is very likely that Courtland Sutton will be covered by Pro Bowl and 2nd-Team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. With that being said, Jeudy and Mims should be more targeted. If Sean Payton can have some good offensive plays with Jeudy and Mims, the Broncos can definitely definitely beat Green Bay. Just for you to get an idea ... Russell Wilson has had 3 games with less than 200 passing yards, in all of the three, Marvin Mims has a combined stat line of three receptions for 13 yards.
3. Force defensive turnovers:
The Denver Broncos' defense has four interceptions through six games. Jordan Love has thrown six interceptions in the last three games. Winning the turnover battle is always a key to winning games in the NFL, but when you are playing a quarterback like Jordan Love, who has thrown six interceptions in the last three games, you have to take advantage of it. Additionally, he has two fumbles.
The Broncos pass rush has had 6 forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in the six games they have played so far. Turnovers also include fumbles. Jordan Love has not been that good overall on the season. The Broncos must attack him, and force turnovers.
Will the Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers? What are your main keys for it to happen?