Broncos' QB Russell Wilson hints at shocking offseason transformation
During the media portion of Thursday's OTA's, Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson hints at a potentially major body transformation he underwent this offseason. This could end up helping him significantly in the 2023 season.
I remember discussing with some of my mates here at Predominantly Orange earlier this offseason if Russell Wilson would change anything with himself during the offseason. Offseason pictures that circulated from Wilson's camp did kind of hint at a potential change.
He looked slimmer in every picture I personally saw of him this offseason, and that does seem to be the case. When nothing went right in 2022, all options seem to be on the table. For Wilson, he seems to have taken the 2022 season personally.
Not only was he surely working on his quarterback craft, but his physical appearance looks much different than in 2022 and in previous season:
The future Hall of Fame quarterback indicated that he did lose some pounds, saying he feels "lean and mean." And I think it's very clear to the eye that the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and future Hall of Famer did indeed lose some weight.
So, I can speak on weight loss. A couple of years ago, I wanted to shed some pounds myself. At the time, I was 5'8" and about 175 pounds. I decided to get down to 160, and I've been maintaining that for a while now. While my opinion might not mean much to the average reader, I'd feel comfortable in saying that Russell Wilson seems to have lost around that much weight; perhaps in the 10-15 pound range.
I think Wilson, standing at 5'11" losing any more would be a bad idea because of his smaller frame, so I think that 10-15 pound rage is the limit that he and his training regime would be comfortable with. Well, so what, he lost weight, right?
I think this could end up being a huge deal for the 2023 season. The weight loss will not only likely make Wilson a bit quicker on his feet, but it may also show to Sean Payton and the rest of his teammates that he isn't about propping up his ego and that he's fully bought into this thing until (or if) the wheels fall off.
Weight loss is a huge commitment for an average person to make, and I'm sure some of you reading this have undergone a weight loss period at some point in your life. It isn't easy and requires a level of discipline, especially with professional athletes.
I am very much here for "Skinny Russ," and I cannot wait to see the on-field product.