4 Players not named Russell Wilson critical to Broncos' success in 2023
We all know that Russell Wilson is the most important X-factor for the team in 2023, but who are some other players that are critical to the team's success? There are some players on both sides of the ball, not named Russell Wilson, that need to play well in 2023 and are hugely critical to the team's success.
Even though the NFL is QB-centric, there are still many other factors that need to line up for a team to be good and to make a deep run into the playoffs. Sean Payton and the Broncos' coaching staff will hopefully get this team in a good spot for 2023, but at the end of the day, the players need to execute.
Let's look at players not named Russell Wilson that are critical to the team's success in 2023.
1. Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey, and whoever starts at center
I think we just about know what we can get from Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz. Both are solid linemen who should be long-term fixtures along the OL. The team did add left guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey in 2023.
There's also some uncertainty about who starts at center, but Lloyd Cushenberry looks to be the favorite to win that job. Those three positions are very critical to Denver's success in 2023, as Russell Wilson took 55 sacks in 2022, which was tied for the most in the NFL.
If the Broncos' OL is shaky again, 2023 will be a long and painful year on offense.