Denver Broncos' stud OL given nice praise as an underrated player
Third year Denver Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz appeared in an "All Underrated Team" for the 2023 season. Quinn Meinerz should be a long-term staple for the Denver Broncos along the offensive line.
Drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Meinerz enjoyed a quality rookie season and broke out a bit in 2022, quickly turning into the Broncos' best OL. Bleacher Report put together an "All Underrated Team " for the 2023 season, and Meinerz appeared on that team.
They broke up the team based on position, and the first player chosen as an underrated player heading into 2023 was New England Patriots' OL Mike Onwenu, who is very, very good at what he does. Meinerz appeared at the bottom along "Others considered" which we could call an Honorable Mention section.
Meinerz, 24 years old, earned a 77.7 PFF grade in 2022, and, according to them, committed just two penalties and allowed just three sacks. Meinerz was very good in 2022, and it became very clear how good he was when he wasn't in the lineup last season.
After two years of playing next to some shaky right tackles, we should see Quinn Meinerz perhaps breakout even more playing next to a run-blocking expert in Mike McGlinchey.
Along with left guard addition of Ben Powers, and perhaps some consistent play at center, the Broncos OL has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL, and perhaps we could get to a point where some of them are being considered for Pro Bowl nods.
George Paton has invested heavily in the offensive line during his tenure as the Denver Broncos' GM, finding long-term fixtures in Powers, Meinerz, and McGlinchey.
I also think seventh-round pick Alex Forsyth can make some noise at center as well. It did take him a couple of years to truly make a large investment into this unit, but it's now in a much better place than when he took over the GM duties.