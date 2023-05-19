3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos' defense in 2023
The Denver Broncos defense is now being coached by Vance Joseph. Let's make some bold predictions for this unit in 2023. I think we should be preparing for a downgrade from Ejiro Evero. The Broncos let Evero leave and Sean Payton decided that he wanted to bring in former Denver Broncos' HC Vance Joseph as the new DC.
Joseph had just spent the past four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals' DC, so he does appear to be much more experienced in his second stint with Denver, which is a slight relief. The Broncos do have some talent on defense to be one of the better units in football in 2023.
Let's make some bold predictions for this unit in 2023.
3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos' defense in 2023
1. Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II combine for 14 interceptions
My first bold prediction is a unique one. Both Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons are arguably the best cornerback and safety in football, and they both play in the Broncos' secondary. My prediction is that both players will end up combining for 14 interceptions.
The number 14 doesn't have any sort of meaning, but I think it's quite a bit between two players. Surtain is going to have a stellar season in 2023 and pick off a whopping eight passes, while Simmons will pick off six for the second year in a row.
Surtain's feat might be harder simply because the ball isn't thrown his way a ton, but he's an elite cornerback and is going to break out even further in his third year.