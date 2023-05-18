Betting odds for every Broncos game available for 2023 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season for the Denver Broncos was one to forget. Some might even say it was a certified disaster.
After trading the farm for Russell Wilson, they finished with a 5-12 record and Wilson looked like a shell of his former self. The good news is the Broncos have acquired head coach, Sean Payton, from the New Orleans Saints this offseason.
If there's anybody that can fix Wilson and get the Broncos back on track, it's Payton.
Still, they have a tough road ahead of them with one of the more difficult schedules in the NFL.
If you believe the Broncos can end up being as good as people thought they would be last year, then you may want to bet on them this season. Luckily for you, oddsmakers have already released betting odds for all 17 of their games.
Let's dive into them:
NFL Week 1 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 2 odds: Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 3 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins
NFL Week 4 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears
NFL Week 5 odds: New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 6 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Week 7 odds: Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 8 odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 9 odds: Broncos BYE Week
*No odds this week as the Broncos are on their BYE
NFL Week 10 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
NFL Week 11 odds: Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 12 odds: Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 13 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans
NFL Week 14 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 15 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions
NFL Week 16 odds: New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 17 odds: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 18 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.