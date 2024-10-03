Broncos QB Bo Nix knows he needs a bounce-back game vs. Raiders in Week 5
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has a chance to make franchise history in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders as no Broncos rookie quarterback has ever won three consecutive starts before.
Not even the great John Elway.
Beyond that, Nix can help the Denver Broncos snap a losing streak against the Raiders that has been going on since late in 2019. The Broncos have legitimately never beaten the Las Vegas Raiders. The last time they caught a "W" against the Raiders, they were still playing in Oakland. But Nix isn't going to have to do all of this himself. He's got the help of one of the best defenses in the NFL right now along with a running game that has been vastly improved over the last two weeks.
Individually, though, Nix is very self-aware and while he's not dwelling on the New York Jets game in which he threw for just 60 yards in the rainy conditions, he also acknowledges that he's got to bounce back in Week 5.
Bo Nix wants to "spin it" like he did vs. Bucs in Week 3
"You do want to make sure that the ball is catchable to where your guy can get it, or nobody can get it. You don't want to have many footballs in jeopardy to where the other team has an opportunity to tip it, or pick it or get their hands on it. Our misses are close, and I think each week we get to play with one another more and more is going to change things. I felt like the last time we were able to really get around and spin it was Tampa, [and] I felt like we did a really good job. Hopefully we continue to improve on that, and I think we will.”
- Broncos QB Bo Nix (via team PR)
Everybody was encouraged by the way Nix played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, even if that performance wasn't flawless, either. Nix was operating the offense well, they were moving the ball, moving the chains, and they put up 26 points against a really good team. The Broncos will certainly want to build off of that performance as pretty much all three other games have been learning experiences and failing forward for the offense.
But there has been a significant uptick in the running game over the last two weeks. Not only have the Broncos out-gained both the Bucs and Jets on the ground, but they seemingly were able to do so with some designd field-stretching plays. They haven't connected on all of those field-stretching plays, but things have started to open up a little bit for this offense.
The line is protecting well (Nix has not been sacked since Week 2) and the running backs are all starting to gain a little bit more steam.
But all eyes will be on the rookie first-round pick. Nix has done a good job of taking care of the ball for the last two weeks, and he's going to have to continue to do that if the Broncos are going to keep the Raiders from winning their 9th straight against Denver.