It only took Bo Nix 3 games to make Broncos Country believers

#BoNix just became the first player in #NFL history to:



• Complete 25+ passes

• Cmp-percentage above 69.0%

• Rush for more than 45 yards

• Score a rushing touchdown

• 0 INTs

• 0 sacks taken



…in a single game, regular season or postseason.#BCT | @AllbrightNFL pic.twitter.com/4O1HAtgELc