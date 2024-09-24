It only took Bo Nix 3 games to make Broncos Country believers
It was a rough couple of weeks to start the 2024 season for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos' offense. The team scored just 26 points in two games, four of which came when the defense was able to notch a pair of safeties in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Broncos had been one of the worst teams passing the ball, running the ball, converting third downs, and converting in the red zone, not to mention turning the ball over. It was unreasonable to expect the team to get back on track with a road game against the previously unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that's exactly what happened.
And not only did the Broncos get back on track with a win, but the rookie QB Bo Nix had himself the best game of his young career so far. Dare I say, he's made BO-lievers out of Broncos Country after what we all witnessed on Sunday.
Broncos Country is Bo-Lieving after rookie Bo Nix's coming out party in Week 3 win
It's easy to say "it was just one game" but we saw Nix go from basically rock bottom in Week 1 to taking some baby steps forward in Week 2, then to operating the offense at the same level we saw him doing in the preseason. It felt like Nix was settled down, much more confident, and a viable starting quarterback against the Buccaneers.
Sean Payton even said it after the game on Sunday, "This guy is going to be something."
And I think it's safe to say the majority of Broncos Country was feeling this way after Sunday's win. What we saw Nix do, even though the bar is relatively low right now, was better than just about any other quarterback has done in the post-Peyton Manning era of Denver Broncos football. It was a sign that there might be some longevity to the selection, a sign that Nix is learning from his mistakes.
When Nix felt pressure from behind and escaped a certain strip-sack to run for 22 yards and a first down, it was the most unified Broncos Country has been in quite some time, maybe since Super Bowl 50. To see a quarterback make a play like that in a big situation, on the road?
It was what we've all been dreaming of in the last eight-plus years.
Nix had ignited the optimism fire in Broncos Country after a sensational preseason. While the early returns in the regular season were not overwhelmingly positive, it was great to see such a huge step forward for both Nix and the offense against the Bucs on Sunday. And hopefully, a sign of more to come.