Broncos QB Bo Nix has a chance to make history with a win vs Raiders in Week 5
The Denver Broncos are back home after a 2-0 win-loss record during their recent East Coast road trip where they played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, respectively. Denver will host their AFC West division rivals -- the Las Vegas Raiders -- in Week 5, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
This is not only the Broncos' first home game in three weeks, but they will debut their new "Throwback" uniforms.
The Broncos have a 0-8 win-loss record against the Raiders since they moved to Las Vegas. The last time Denver defeated them was in 2019 with Drew Lock starting at quarterback, and back then, they still were the Oakland Raiders. Last season, the Broncos ended a 16-game losing streak against one of their other AFC West rivals, specifically the Kansas City Chiefs. Can they end another bad streak in Week 5?
If the Broncos beat the Raiders in Week 5, not only will they have a positive win-loss record for the first time in the 2024-25 season, but they will end an eight-game losing streak against them. Also, if they win, rookie quarterback Bo Nix will make history for this franchise ...
Bo Nix can become the first rookie quarterback in Denver Broncos history to win three consecutive starts
Legendary quarterback John Elway won two consecutive games twice during his rookie season but could not win three in a row. Regarding the last couple of rookie quarterbacks who started games for the Broncos ...Drew Lock, the 2019 second-round pick, started five games in his rookie season. He won four and lost one, but as Elway, he only won two consecutive games twice.
Paxton Lynch, the last first-round quarterback before Nix, only started two games during his rookie season. Brock Osweiler did not start during his rookie season. Tim Tebow and Jay Cutler, a couple of former first-round picks, did not win more than two games in their respective rookie seasons. The other quarterbacks Denver selected in the draft in the past century, specifically Brian Griese and Tommy Maddox did not see much action as rookies or did not win more than one game.
It is impressive that Nix only has four career starts so far, and already has a chance to be in Denver's history books in this particular way. The former Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks quarterback had a rough start to his NFL career with four interceptions in his first two games, but he has improved as the season advances and is not making the same mistakes.
It is important to mention that Denver has faced four powerful defensive-minded-led teams, specifically Mike McDonald, Mike Tomlin, Todd Bowles, and Robert Saleh. Still, they have won two and lost the other two by less than 15 combined points. Despite a low yardage against the Jets in Week 4, Nix made the necessary plays to put the team in a position to win the game.
Week 5 will be an interesting matchup for Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and company against another defensive-minded head coach, specifically Antonio Pierce. Still, his defense so far has not been as great as the other four the Broncos have faced, which arguably can be top 10 defenses, or even top 5.