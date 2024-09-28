3 bold predictions for Bo Nix in Broncos Week 4 matchup against the Jets
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has improved as the season advances. He struggled against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, showed some flashes in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a big improvement was noticed against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.
Nix looked comfortable commanding the offense and did not make any mistakes. In the early slate games, Denver travels to New Jersey to face off against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Nix and the Broncos offense have faced top-tier defenses, specifically Mike McDonald's in Seattle, Mike Tomlin's in Pittsburgh, and Todd Bowles' in Tampa. It's not going to get easier in Week 4 as Denver will play against the Jets with a talented defensive group led by the former San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh, on the road, looking to get their second-consecutive win of the season.
Here are my three bold predictions for Bo Nix in Denver's fourth game of the season, against the New York Jets.
3 bold predictions for Bo Nix in Week 4 vs. Jets
1. Nix throws his first NFL career passing touchdown
The Denver Broncos rookie quarterback started slow in the first two games. In Week 1 against Seattle on the road, Nix threw two interceptions in traffic with no passing touchdowns. In Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nix also threw for two interceptions with no passing touchdowns. One of the two against the Steelers was in the red zone. The second interception was in a last-second Hail Mary attempt. In Week 3 against the Buccaneers, he had no turnovers, a positive turnaround. Can he continue like that in Week 4 against a powerful New York Jets defense?
Nix has two rushing touchdowns in three games but has no passing touchdowns. I predict that Bo will bounce back in that category and have his first NFL career passing touchdown on Sunday against the New York Jets. The Broncos will have Devaughn Vele back after two weeks. He was a favorite target in Week 1. Can he be the guy who catches Nix's first career touchdown?
2. Nix will not have a turnover:
In his first two NFL games, Bo Nix had four interceptions, one being in a Hail Mary attempt, but it counts. In Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the rookie quarterback did have a turnover, specifically, he lost a fumble, trying to make a big play. Luckily it was a free play for Denver, as the Buccaneers' defender was offsides and the fumble did not count.
Despite facing a top-tier defense such as the Jets' one, with players like Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams, Will McDonald, CJ Mosley, DJ Reed, Ahmad Gardner, and others, my prediction is that Bo will not have a turnover. He has had multiple rushing attempts, and there has been pressure on him from the opponent's defense, but he has protected the football well and has cleaned up his throwing mistakes from the first two weeks.
3. Nix will run for more than 30 yards and will have a rushing touchdown:
Believe it or not, Bo Nix leads the Denver Broncos in rushing yards through the first three weeks of the season, specifically with 107 yards in 18 carries, averaging 5.9 yards/run. Additionally, he has two rushing touchdowns in three games. To beat the New York Jets on Sunday and get to a 2-2 win-loss record, the Broncos must have a consistent rushing attack since the start of the game. Denver signed running back Tyler Badie to the active roster following Alex Singleton's season-ending injury, and despite having fewer carries compared to the struggling backs Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, alongside Nix, has been a bright spot for this offense.
The Jets' defense has struggled against the run throughout the first three weeks of the season, specifically allowing 388 rushing yards (129.33 average rushing yards allowed per game) and 3 touchdowns. Badie and Nix will be key on Sunday in the rushing game. Sean Payton will have designed plays for Bo to run. With New York's defense struggling in that category, I am confident that Nix will have more than 30 rushing yards and possibly a rushing touchdown.