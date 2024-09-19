Bo Nix is not the only rookie quarterback struggling badly early in 2024
The 2024 NFL Draft was a special one regarding quarterbacks. The first round featured six signal callers. The Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. Washington selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick. New England selected Drake Maye at No. 3. The Atlanta Falcons made a surprise pick by selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th pick. The Vikings traded up with the Jets to select the National Champion JJ McCarthy with the 10th overall pick, and finally, Denver selected Bo Nix at 12th overall.
Of these six quarterbacks, three have been starters from Week 1: Caleb Williams (Bears), Jayden Daniels (Commanders), and Bo Nix (Broncos). McCarthy is out for the season due to an injury suffered in the preseason. Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr. started the season as backups to their respective starter.
All three starters shined during the 2024 NFL preseason but so far, through two weeks have struggled in the regular season. There is a rough stat from them, and if you have seen Nix play so far, there should be no panic yet ...
Bo Nix is not the only rookie QB still looking for 1st TD pass
Yes, Daniels and Nix have touchdowns. Specifically, the Commanders' quarterback has two and the Broncos' quarterback has one. The thing is that these came through the ground -- all three were rushing touchdowns. Not only do these young QBs have zero passing touchdowns, but all have struggled and have failed to find a good offensive rhythm to help their respective teams.
The Bears and Commanders have won one game each, but their defense and special teams were crucial.
Let's compare the stats for all three quarterbacks, excluding touchdowns and interceptions ...
Player
Completion %
Yards
Sacks
QBR
Jayden Daniels
75.5
410
7
46.4
Bo Nix
59.7
384
4
35.4
Caleb Williams
56.1
267
9
29.0
Caleb Williams is the only one with a lost fumble and is the one who has looked worse among the three statistically, despite people thinking that Bo Nix is the worst one so far.
As for Bo, he looked more comfortable leading Denver's offense against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 compared to the Week 1 game against Seattle. Heading into Week 3, the three rookie quarterbacks mentioned before will look to get their first passing touchdown. Nix against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams against the Indianapolis Colts, and Daniels against the Cincinnati Bengals respectively.
What I am trying to say here, and give Broncos Country some optimism, is that the transition from college football to the NFL is a process that takes time, especially for quarterbacks. So be patient with Nix. He should be fine as the season advances. We can see that every rookie quarterback starting for their respective team has struggled, not only Bo. Every single player in the NFL has struggles, especially rookies. Yes all 17 games matter, but there should not be a reason to panic with these signal callers, specifically through two weeks.