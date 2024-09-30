Sean Payton sends strong message about confidence in Bo Nix after win vs Jets
The Denver Broncos have a .500 record throughout the first four weeks after starting 0-2, specifically with wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and the New York Jets in Week 4. Both wins came on the road, the first with a 19-point differential, and the second with a 1-point differential.
The Broncos had an awful first half in their Week 4 win over the New York Jets. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix finished with 7 completions for -7 passing yards on 15 attempts in the first two quarters. Not every completion was for negative yardage, but the total sum was minus seven yards. Regarding the run game in the first half, Denver had 53 combined yards. Overall, the Broncos finished the first two quarters with 46 net yards.
Sean Payton confident in Bo Nix despite rookie struggles
Denver did not have the best start to the second half but looked better and bounced back in the third and fourth quarters respectively. Nix finished the game with 12 completions for 60 passing yards and one touchdown on 25 attempts, while the run game had 126 total yards.
Despite the ugly win -- let's be honest here, it was not the best collective performance --head coach Sean Payton was asked after the game if he lost his confidence in rookie quarterback Bo Nix at any point during the game. Coach Payton had a strong message when answering this question ...
""Heck no. At some point we'll stop with the confidence questions. This kid is confident, now I should send him out to dinner with every one of you and you'll see. He played well.""- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
According to NFL Research, the Broncos rookie quarterback, Bo Nix became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win a game in which he averaged fewer than 2.5 yards per pass attempt (minimum 25 attempts). He threw it 25 times for 60 yards in today’s win against the Jets.
Despite the bad statistics on paper, Nix had key throws that had Denver moving the chains and the scoreboard. He had his first career passing touchdown, in an 8-yard throw to Courtland Sutton. Bo also had a 29-yard completion, to Sutton, who had all 60 receiving yards on Sunday in the 10-9 Week 4 win over the New York Jets, who have one of the best defensive units in the NFL. The opposing team's strong defense, led by head coach Robert Saleh, and the heavy rain throughout the game contributed to the Broncos' passing failures.
Despite the score and how the game went in Week 4 against the New York Jets, a win is a win, and Denver will look to win their third consecutive game next week, their first one at home. They are set to face off against the AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. It will be their second home game of the 2024-25 season, and they will debut the 'Throwback' uniforms.