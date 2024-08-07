Denver Broncos reveal what jerseys they will wear each week during 2024 season
The Denver Broncos revealed their 2024-25 season uniform schedule, which is not as exciting as the game-by-game schedule release, but it is cool to know in advance which uniform combos the Broncos will use against each of their regular season opponents.
This schedule release is special because it will be the first Denver Broncos season with the new uniforms, the Mile High Collection, revealed during the 2024 Draft week. It is the first time in over 25 years with new uniforms.
Denver's new uniforms feature three regular jerseys ('Sunset Orange', 'Summit White', and 'Midnight Navy') and one throwback jersey (with a throwback helmet). The 'Midnight Navy' jersey includes a white alternate helmet, the other two regular jerseys will be used with the regular helmet.
The Broncos revealed both, the regular season uniform schedule, and the preseason one.
Broncos 2024-25 uniform schedule:
Preseason:
Denver opens the preseason on Sunday, August 11, on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. In week two, they will host the Green Bay Packers. Finally, in week 3, they will host the Arizona Cardinals. For all three games, despite playing twice at home, the Broncos will use the same jersey in every game, specifically the Summit White ones.
Regular season:
The schedule release was announced in May. As we all know, the Broncos will open their 2024-25 season on the road, against the Seattle Seahawks. The white jersey trend continues, as Denver will use the White Summit jerseys in the first two games, despite the second one being at home against Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos will use the white jerseys in nine games.
Denver will debut their Sunset Orange jerseys on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 3 and will use them in a home game for the first time in week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. These jerseys will be worn during six games throughout the season.
The Broncos will wear the Midnight Navy jerseys with white helmets once this season, specifically on week 13 during Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. Denver will wear the throwback jerseys twice at home against AFC West rivals. They will debut the jerseys in week 5 against the Raiders and wear them again to close out the season against the Chiefs in week 18.
Pants and socks colors will be revealed during the week of every game.
To recap, Denver will use the orange jerseys six times, the white ones nine times, the alternate one time, and the throwbacks twice.