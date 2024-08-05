Broncos QB Bo Nix has seemingly wrapped up the starting job for 2024
The Denver Broncos took Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and at this point, he seems to have wrapped up the starting job. There may have been, for a time, a legitimate case that there was an open QB competition in Denver, but I was firmly in the camp that the Broncos did not take Bo Nix this high to sit him on the bench to begin his NFL career.
Sure, lots of first-round QBs do begin their career on the bench. For example, Minnesota Vikings QB JJ McCarthy and New England Patriots QB Drake Maye don't seem to be locks to start for their respective teams in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, but take a look at this regarding Bo Nix:
The momentum if shifting in Nix's favor, and it feels like he has wrapped this thing up. Nix and Jarrett Stidham seem to have been neck and neck this offseason in terms of performance in practice, and with Stidham being a career backup and Nix being the rookie with the higher ceiling, it was likely always going to go to Nix if the two were close in terms of performance this offseason.
Broncos Country, I think we have our quarterback. I am sure in short time, Bo Nix will be formally named as the team's starting QB, and this is the way the Broncos can sustain success for the long-term. Nix's ceiling as a rookie is quite high, and his ceiling beyond that may be even higher.
Sean Payton clearly had a plan when the team decided to cut Russell Wilson, and the plan is beginning to take shape. This does not even consider some of the other young players that the Broncos have who could become or already are long-term staples like Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain II, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Audric Estime, and others.
The Denver Broncos will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, so the rookie Nix will have a very tough test to begin his NFL career.