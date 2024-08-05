3 problems the Broncos are already dealing with in training camp
Especially given all the good news surrounding young quarterback Bo Nix so far at Denver Broncos training camp, things have been going quite well, all things considered. But no NFL training camp is going perfectly right now and every team -- the Broncos included -- is dealing with some issues whether big or small.
The focus of Denver Broncos training camp has been the quarterback battle, but there are a lot of other areas of this team that could dictate whether this team is able to surpass the disgustingly low expectations the NFL world seems to have of them.
What are some of the problems they're facing early on in training camp?
3 early problems the Denver Broncos are facing in training camp
1. Clarity/key injury at cornerback opposite Pat Surtain II
I'm not sure if we want to call this a legitimate "problem" just yet or if it was mostly expected at this point, but the Denver Broncos currently lack clarity at the cornerback position opposite Pat Surtain II.
And one of the top candidates for the job -- veteran Levi Wallace -- just went down with a hamstring injury and the timetable for his return is not yet known. Even though the injury to Wallace could be a short-term situation, the concern for the Broncos right now is whether or not the youth at the position is going to actually come through for this team.
The top options right now are 2022 fourth-round pick Damarri Mathis and 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss to go along with Pat Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian. Surtain and McMillian have locked up primary roles for this defense, but someone is going to be facing no fewer than 100 targets this coming season on the other side of the field from Surtain.
Who can the Broncos trust over there? We've heard mixed results from training camp so far regarding both Mathis and Moss, so the preseason will be key for each of those guys in proving they are worthy of the increase in snap count this year.