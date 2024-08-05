Evidence piling up that Denver Broncos offense will be vastly improved in 2024
By Kaden Staab
Believe it or not, the summer has flown by and we are merely just a few weeks away before real football will be played. The Denver Broncos' schedule is no easy task, but, playing in the NFL brings a style of play that is rarely seen at any other level. Bo Nix and Sean Payton will need to be firing on all cylinders if they want this team to improve from its standing last year. Coming into the season, Nix appears to be the guy moving forward.
Nix has been stacking great practices one after another. Sources on site say he's commanding the huddle, operating above his level at the line of scrimmage, and hitting receivers all over the field. Could Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos finally have their guy to help return this offense to its glory days?
Pairing him with veteran players like Sutton and Patrick will make his job easier. Signing Josh Reynolds this offseason not only brings another target but also some much-needed insurance in the receiver room. Add in the young guns like Mims Jr. and Franklin who he's already well acquainted with. Add this all up, and you have a well-suited stable of receivers for Nix to spread the field with.
The running back room appears to be heading in the right direction as well. Javonte Williams has lost some weight and appears to have his burst back. In his rookie season, he looked to be a very promising young player for the Broncos. Since injuring multiple ligaments in his knee, however, he has yet to fully reclaim the status he had pre-injury. But, early indications from camp show that he looks to be back into form and is ready to hit the ground running come seasons start. Add in newcomer rookie Audric Estime and Denver could potentially have a great duo to help move the chains while opening up opportunities in the passing game as well.
Greg Dulcich is back in camp and has caught a flurry of balls from all three quarterbacks this summer. We've all seen what Dulcich can do on the field. It's just staying on the field that is the question at hand. But with Coach Payton's new staff coming into their second year, if they can manage Dulcich's usage and find a way to keep those hamstrings intact, the Broncos will only add to the list of offensive weapons for Nix to target. Today's offense needs a pass-catching tight end to help create separation over the middle of the field. Dulcich is that guy as long as he's on the field and not in the blue tent.
With Sutton returning on a new re-worked deal, Patrick and Dulcich staying healthy, Mims Jr. with a clear path to playing time, Williams shredding that post-injury weight, and newcomers Reynolds, Franklin, and Estimé, you've got a complete arsenal of weapons that Payton and Nix can utilize while carving up opposing defenses. The future hasn't been this positive for the Broncos in quite some time. They've got all the tools in place and now it's up to Coach Payton to put them all to use and get this team back into the playoffs. Because we all know that once you're in the dance, anything can happen.